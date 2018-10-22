Jacksonville, FL — A Jags fan can be seen sucker punching a Texans fan in a video that went viral across the internet Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a statement Monday regarding the incident, stating that the two individuals involved in the incident have had their ticket purchasing privileges removed:

The Jacksonville Jaguars and our stadium partners are firmly committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for all who visit TIAA Bank Field, including fans of the visiting team.

We in no way condone the behavior during Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Texans game, which included a physical altercation between fans in the east stands. Per our Fan Code of Conduct, two individuals involved in the altercation were ejected from the stadium. Each party, whether a Jaguars season ticket member or a single game purchaser, has had their ticket purchasing privileges rescinded.

The Jaguars are grateful for the immediate response by stadium security personnel to the situation.

Following the punch which appears to have rendered the Texan fan temporarily unconscious, a female Texans fan attempted to retaliate by trying to punch the man who threw the punch. It is unclear what led up to the fight.

The original poster, Richard Elliott, said he witnessed the woman in the video and the man who threw the punch both being escorted out by police.

The video on Facebook has been viewed more than one million times and has been shared nearly 5000.

