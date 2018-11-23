HAMBURG, N.Y. -- A fate you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy.

According to CBS affiliate WIVB, a five-year-old boy was accidentally hit by his father as he was backing a vehicle out of the driveway.

According to the Village of Hamburg Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 2:20 p.m.

The child was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation reveals there was no indication of drugs or alcohol involved in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are withholding the names of the family members involved at this time.

