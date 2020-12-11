Father, daughter in SC both win elections to state legislature

Meet the Johnsons: Kimberly will soon serve her first-term as a House Representative for District 64 and Kevin will begin his third Senate term for District 36.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — In Clarendon County, a father and daughter duo both won elected positions in last week's elections last week.

Kimberly Johnson and her father, Kevin Johnson share a bond like no other and now will share similar titles after they both won their races last week.

"He’s been a huge mentor in a lot of aspects in my life, but especially politically," Kimberly Johnson said.

"While I wasn’t surprised, I was full of pride that she won," Kevin Johnson said.

"It’s a proud moment for our family," Kevin Johnson said.

Both of the Johnsons supported each other on the campaign trail and will continue to work together moving forward.