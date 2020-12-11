Father, daughter in SC both win elections to state legislature

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — In Clarendon County, a father and daughter duo both won elected positions in last week's elections last week.
Kimberly Johnson and her father, Kevin Johnson share a bond like no other and now will share similar titles after they both won their races last week.
"He’s been a huge mentor in a lot of aspects in my life, but especially politically," Kimberly Johnson said.
"While I wasn’t surprised, I was full of pride that she won," Kevin Johnson said.
Kimberly will soon serve her first-term as a House Representative for District 64 and Kevin will begin his third Senate term for District 36.
"It’s a proud moment for our family," Kevin Johnson said.
Both of the Johnsons supported each other on the campaign trail and will continue to work together moving forward.
"I think it’s going to be great. We probably won’t always agree, but for us it’s all about service and representing people and we’ll work together to make sure we get the job done," Kevin Johnson said.