CAYCE, S.C. — The FBI is one of the agencies that have joined the search for a missing South Carolina 6-year-old girl.

The federal agents are part of a larger group of over 250 law enforcement officers that are trying to find 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. WLTX saw FBI agents going door to door, asking questions to neighbors, and searching near the family's home.

The little girl was last seen around 3:44 PM Monday playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

RELATED: Photo shows missing SC girl getting off school bus

RELATED: Search continues for 6-year-old girl missing in Cayce

Officers say they know she got off the bus from school, and then played in front of her home. What happened next, however, is the subject of investigation.

A photo released Tuesday morning by law enforcement showed Swetlik right before she exited her school bus Monday, including the clothes she was wearing at the time.

Faye Swetlik

Cayce Department of Public Safety

She was reported missing an hour and 15 minutes later, around 5 p.m.

Residents with RING doorbells are asked to check their video feed for clues or information about Swetlik.

RELATED: Home security footage could help in search for Faye Swetlik, missing Cayce 6-year-old

Swetlik is a white female who is 3 feet 10 inches tall and weights 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon colors, a flower print skirt, and polka dot rain boots.

There's also a special tipline that's been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

Faye Swetlik

Cayce DPS

All known family members have been contacted and have not seen the child. She has also been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

Myrick said at this point, the case does not currently meet the qualifications for an Amber Alert.