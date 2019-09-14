JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's family contacted the coroner's office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.

The sheriff's office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains, but there's no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.

The coroner's office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked his license in 2015.

According to CBS affiliate WSBT, Klopfer had been accused of failing to exercise reasonable care and violating notice and documentation rules.

Citing the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, local television station WNDU reports Klopfer performed approximately 2,405 surgical and medical abortions at three clinics between January 2012 and November 2013. During that time, WNDU claims he failed to provide counseling information to patients and didn't properly submit state health records when abortions were performed on two 13-year-old girls.

