KEY LARGO, Fla. — A large fire burned out of control and through a portion of the Bungalows, a luxury resort that only recently opened in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports Monore County dispatchers received calls just before 5 a.m. Sunday about the fire. Through about 10 a.m., firefighters still were knocking it down.

There are no reported injuries.

"The restaurant building at Bungalows burned," Chief Don Bock with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department told the Herald. "The entire upstairs burned, and we are still working the scene trying to get to the hot areas."

Delray Beach resident Tara Giacinto posted several videos to Facebook, saying she was the closest bungalow to the clubhouse. She woke up to a man who yelled "FIRE" into her room.

The all-inclusive, adults-only resort features 12 acres of ocean view with 135 bungalows on the property. It recently opened in January.

