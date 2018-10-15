WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Firefighters and utility workers rescued a puppy stuck in a drain on Monday morning.

This happened in a residential neighborhood in Winter Haven.

There is no immediate word on how the puppy ended up in the drain. A firefighter on scene said they got the puppy to move further down the drainage system near a manhole where they pulled the puppy to safety.

The city of Winter Haven streamed the rescue live on Facebook. You can watch in the player above.

