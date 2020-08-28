Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sustained major fire damage, officials said. A firefighter with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One firefighter was hurt after crews battled a church fire in Chesapeake early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at the Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church around 2:06 a.m. at 2216 Long Ridge Road. That's in the Fentress section of the city.

A citizen reported the church after seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Crews arrived and found intense flames coming from the building. The structure sustained major fire damage, officials said. The fire was under control by 4:46 a.m.

A firefighter was treated at the scene and released for minor injuries.

A release from the fire department said recovery teams were able to retrieve the church bell, the building's cornerstone and one stained glass window for the church's congregants.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Marshalls Office said the cause of the fire was likely a lightning strike.

Officials said evidence from the scene, and information collected from NOAA, showed a strike hitting the church at 11:49 p.m. Thursday.