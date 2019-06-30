KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Miss Greene County Brianna Mason took home the crown in the 2019 Miss Tennessee pageant.

The first-grade teacher from Nashville is the first African-American woman to win Miss Tennessee.

Mason also took home the award for Best Overall Interview. Before the final round on Saturday night, she took to Facebook to talk about her experiences in the pageant.

"I have done everything to the very best of my ability and I’m so proud of the work I’ve put into this goal," she wrote. "These women are so incredible! I am humbled to be standing alongside them."

