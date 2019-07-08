ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died after being trapped in a front-loading washing machine, Orlando police said.

The boy died Sunday while playing with a sibling in the laundry room of his home, WKMG reports.

Police did not say how long the boy was in the washing machine. After he was found, paramedics performed CPR, but the boy died at a hospital.

The Orlando Police Department released a statement warning parents to take precautions to keep children safe in laundry rooms. They suggested making the doors to laundry rooms childproof to make sure kids can't enter them without adults.

They also say the doors to washers and dryers should be closed and locked at all times, and parents should instruct their children that appliances are not toys.

