Florida's Attorney General warns people about a dangerous drug more powerful than fentanyl

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — State and local officials are warning Spring breakers celebrating in Florida about a deadly drug said to be more powerful than fentanyl.

In a release from Moody's office, it states ISO is stronger than the deadly drug law enforcement has already been tracking.

“For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill," Moody stated in a news release. "Now, there is a new, deadlier drug being found in Florida. Isotonitazene, also known as ISO, is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone’s skin or being accidentally inhaled. ISO has already been linked to overdose deaths in Florida, so please, never take any illicit drug and know that using just one time could cost you your life."

ISO has been spotted in the Tampa Bay area. “ISO is a dangerous substance that we have, unfortunately, seen in Pasco County," Pasco County Sheriff, Chris Nocco stated.

Like fentanyl, ISO can be laced with other drugs, such as cocaine. That's why local recovery centers in the Tampa Bay area are speaking out.

The Founder of Footprints Beachside Recovery Center in Treasure Island said a lot of times people will take drugs and have no idea it's laced with fentanyl.

"You have the potential to take one Xanax pill you think is a Xanax and never wake up again. That’s the reality, it’s really, really sad," John Templeton, the Founder of Footprints Beachside Recovery Center said.

With spring breakers in Florida, Templeton said he is urging everyone to say no to drugs.

"I’m going to tell any folks coming down here to party, don’t touch anything," Templeton said.

This warning comes after West Point cadets overdosed after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl at a Florida vacation home during Spring Break. Templeton said a person never truly knows what's in drugs and fentanyl makes it even more deadly.