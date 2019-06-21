A Jacksonville man is grieving after both of his dogs were shot and killed in his front yard on Father's Day morning.

Donnie Trenick was moving into his Durkeeville area home and was carrying moving boxes when the unthinkable happened.

"I hear pow-pow and I look down and one of my dogs is already down," Trenick said. "The other one is reeling and there’s a dude running down the sidewalk."

He rushed his dogs to the animal hospital wrapped in blankets, but one of the dogs had already died.

Trenick posted about the ordeal on Facebook saying:

"Evil knows no holiday. This morning a stranger shot my dogs then ran. One is dead. One is injured. JSO came, looked for shell casings, filed a report, then left. My head is spinning, my heart is broken."

Later on, he posted another update that the second dog also died.

"Nothing those dogs did or what I did caused that young man to come do what he did," Trenick said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the incident because of a ShotSpotter report, according to the incident report. When they arrived, Trenick told police that he saw a man wearing jeans and a short-sleeve shirt running away from the scene.

The report states that Trenick told police that he had his doors open while unpacking and that the animals ran out of the home. The dogs were not tethered and there is no fence surrounding the property.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. Despite it all, Trenick is remaining hopeful.

"There’s always something to be learned," he said. "What I learned is to forgive people [even] when they don’t ask for it and don’t deserve it. [Even] if it's not my initial inclination to do that.”

He hopes that his message of forgiveness inspires others to end the cycle of violence in Jacksonville.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).