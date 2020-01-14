CHIPLEY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two 7-year-old girls who were last seen in Washington County.

Brylee and Braylen Pate were last spotted on Finch Circle in Chipley.

Investigators say the kids may be with a 39-year-old woman named Vanessa Cotromano. And, they could be in a 2020 blue Nissan Altima with Florida license plate GIDV22.

The girls are described as 4 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Cotromano is described as a white woman, who is approximately 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds. She also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say anyone with information about the girls or the woman should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.

