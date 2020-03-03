ATLANTA — Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista passed away on Tuesday morning after a four year battle with cervical cancer, according to CNN.

A family spokesperson announced that Battista died in Davenport, Iowa.

“Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her life even as she fought through the pain,” Battista’s husband, John Brimelow, told CNN in a statement Tuesday. “My dear partner of 25 years of marriage has cut her earthly bonds and is now in peace.”

Battista worked for CNN for 20 years. She was one of the original CNN Headline News anchors when the network launched in 1981. CNN said she anchored several news programs on CNN including "TalkBack Live."

