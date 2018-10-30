WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) - Fort Bragg soldiers will be among the 5,200 troops being deployed to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation a week before nationwide elections in which President Donald Trump wants voters to focus on what he calls an "invasion" — a slow-moving caravan of Central American migrants.

Col. Mike Burns released a statement to CBS 17 on the decision.

"As directed by the Department of Defense through Army headquarters, the XVIII Airborne Corps is deploying Soldiers, equipment and resources to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border. Military personnel will provide a range of support including planning assistance, engineering support (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), fixed and rotary wing aviation support to move CBP personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients, command and control facilities, temporary housing for CBP personnel, and personal protective equipment for CBP personnel. U.S. Northern Command will be in the lead for the duration of the operation and is in support of Custom and Border Protection. Please contact OSD-PA for further comment on Operation FAITHFUL PATRIOT.”

The number of troops being sent is more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group.

Two caravans of migrants, traveling mostly on foot, are still hundreds of miles from the U.S. border with Mexico. Most are poor, carrying the belongings that fit into a knapsack and fleeing gang violence or poverty. And any who complete the long trek to the border already face major hurdles to asylum in the country — both physical and bureaucratic — to being allowed to remain in the United States.

Trump, eager to keep voters trained on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, stepped up his dire warnings about the caravans, tweeting, "This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!"

And in an interview with "Axios on HBO," he declared that he wanted to order an end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said, "they're saying I can do it just with an executive order." He added that "we're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States," though a 2010 study showed that 30 countries offered birthright citizenship.

And in a late Monday interview, Trump said the U.S. would build tent cities for asylum seekers.

"We're going to put tents up all over the place," told Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham. "They're going to be very nice, and they're going to wait, and if they don't get asylum they get out."

