CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and two others were killed by a gunman who opened fire Monday at Mercy Hospital, police said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, also was killed in the incident.

“It's with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight's senseless active shooter incident. Please pray for his family, his fellow officers & the entire #ChicagoPolice Department,” chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Chicago police told reporters that Jimenez was married with three children.

The shooting on the city’s South Side happened around 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, the suspected gunman and an employee of the hospital got in an argument in the parking lot. Police believe the two knew each other.

A third hospital employee tried to intervene. The suspect then revealed that he was armed with a handgun and the employee went inside the hospital to call 911. A second call was made to police a few seconds later to report shots fired. When police arrived, the suspect began firing at the officers and then retreated into the hospital.

As police and the gunman began exchanging gunfire in the hospital, another female employee and officer Jimenez were struck and killed.

The offender was also fatally wounded in the gunfire, however, it was not immediately clear whether the shooter took his own life or was killed by police.

All four victims of tonight's domestic related active shooter incident have tragically succombed to their injuries. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/HjNcd6mod0 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 20, 2018

The top prosecutor for the Chicago area, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, called the violence at the hospital senseless.

“The violence that occurred today at Mercy Hospital is horrific,” Foxx said on Twitter. “The County mourns the victims who lost their lives, including CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez for making the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of others. May we uplift the families of those harmed and our city.”

Christine Calace, a police department spokeswoman, told USA TODAY that preliminary reports indicate shots were fired inside and outside the hospital building.

A witness named James Gray said it looked as if the attacker “was turning and shooting people at random.”

The suspect was walking with a woman near a parking lot. He turned and repeatedly shot the woman in the chest. He then entered the hospital and continued firing, Gray said.

Steven White, a patient at the hospital who had been waiting to be discharged, said the shooting started near the emergency room entrance.

“It was, 'Pow, pow, pow,' '' said White, who was treated for dehydration at the hospital.

White said he could see through the window people lying on the ground. The gunman fired two shots at one person lying there, he said.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

"You see stuff like this on TV, but to see someone so coldhearted,” White said. “It was like he had no remorse.”

The gunman ran into the building, and a police officer chased him. As bystanders took cover, White said, he heard the gunman fire half a dozen shots.

Pharmacist Joan Fortune said she and colleagues were talking to a patient near the emergency room entrance when the gunfire erupted.

A technician immediately pulled down security shutters and barricaded several employees and bystanders in their work area.

“We heard more gunshots and arguing,'' Fortune said. “We stayed barricaded for about 30 minutes until the police (arrived), and we ran out a back (exit).”

USA Today contributed to this story.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA