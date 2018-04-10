Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court all comes down to math.

Under Senate rules, a judicial nomination must receive a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate to be approved. But while Republicans do hold 51 seats in the upper chamber, only 48 of those senators have already said they intend to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Three Republican senators are still undecided as of Thursday afternoon: Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

If only one of those senators votes against Kavanaugh, and the other two vote in favor of him, that would bring the vote total to 50-50. In that case, Vice President Mike Pence would become the tiebreaker, thanks to the Constitution.

But more uncertainty remains because there is one undecided Democrat: Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He hails from a states President Donald Trump won in 2016, and faces a tough re-election bid this fall.

If two of the undecided Republican senators were to vote against Kavanaugh, but Manchin voted for him, that would also result in a tie and give the vote to Pence.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM