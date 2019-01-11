All eight Thanksgiving episodes of "Friends" may be coming to a theater near you later this month.

The remastered episodes will be shown on 700 screens across the country through Fathom Events on November 24 and 25. Four episodes will be shown each day.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Fathom Events.

"'FRIENDSGIVING' will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a Turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something curious about Chandler’s canine allergy," Fathom announced.

It's a holiday treat for every "Friends" fan. But if you're not a fan of the show, you may find it a "moo" point.