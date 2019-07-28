BRADENTON, Fla. — Warning: This story contains graphic material.
A freak accident during a windy day sent a Bradenton man to the hospital.
Charlie Lee said he was trying to move pool furniture when a gust of wind knocked him off his feet and sent him and the lounger he was carrying into the pool.
Lee posted to Facebook he landed on one of the chairs and the metal from the chair sliced his throat. He said he had to get stitches but was okay.
Doctors said it was a miracle it missed his main artery.
