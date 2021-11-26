'You should be with us': Gabby Petito's father says to be thankful for time spent with loved ones

Joseph Petito tweeted a heartfelt message to his daughter on Twitter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Thanksgiving was a time for family and loved ones to come together and spend time with each other. But for Gabby Petito's father, Joseph Petito, it was more time spent thinking of his daughter.

"We miss you," he wrote on Twitter. "You should be with us but now all we have are the pictures."

He tells people to hug their family and friends and be thankful for the time spent with them all.

Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross-country road trip over the summer. But, in September, Laundrie returned to his family home in North Port without Gabby Petitio.

Nearly a week after Petito's family reported her missing, Laundrie's parents told authorities he had not been seen in days.

A body was found by authorities at Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 and was confirmed to be Gabby Petito on Sept. 21. On Oct. 12, the coroner's office confirmed that Petito died by strangulation.

Laundrie, who was the only person of interest the FBI named in Petito's homicide, was found dead at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County on Oct. 20 after authorities searched for him for more than a month.