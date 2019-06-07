A gas explosion at a South Florida shopping plaza has injured multiple people, according to authorities.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street.

Plantation Fire Rescue posted on Twitter there was a gas explosion and there are "multiple patients."

Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy damage to an LA Fitness location, with windows blown out and debris scattered throughout the parking lot.

A police officer told the Associated Press there were no known fatalities.

Aerial video from the scene showed heavy damage to nearby buildings and businesses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.