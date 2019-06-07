HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell posted on his Facebook page that Deputy Patrick Mayfield died unexpectedly Friday.

Mayfield served as one of the school resource officers. In the post, the sheriff's office also included photos Mayfield with students.

"Patrick will be greatly missed," the post reads. "His family is in our thoughts and prayers. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers also."

No other details about his death were released.

