CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia law enforcement helicopter has crashed into a power line then into a creek in Chilton County, Alabama, according to authorities.

Columbus, Georgia, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson told the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in a texted statement that the helicopter was connected to her area's Metro Narcotics Task Force. The task force covers Harris, Russell and Muscogee counties and Phenix City, Alabama. Tomlin is also her city's public safety director.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County. It was not immediately known how many people were on board the helicopter.

The helicopter originated in the Columbus area and is from the Metro Narcotics Task Force, a multi-jurisdictional drug task force.

