Newest Gerber baby announced after nationwide contest

Zane Kahin's cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile won over the Gerber judges.

WASHINGTON — Four-month-old Zane Kahin has been named the newest Gerber "spokesbaby."

Zane and his parents, Erin and Michael, were told the exciting news Monday morning while live on the TODAY show from their home in Winter Park, Florida.

The family shared that while they had hoped to have children together, they weren't sure if Erin would be able to conceive naturally because she had underwent treatment for breast cancer at the age of 27.

Erin explained that before undergoing a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, doctors told her it could impact her hope of becoming a mom.

The couple met after Erin's treatment and when they got married last year they were prepared to go through fertility treatments, so they and their doctors were a bit surprised when Erin quickly got pregnant.

While the pregnancy was considered high risk at first, they had a pretty flawless pregnancy and delivery, Erin shared.

"On February 3, 2021, our shining light Zane came into our lives – beating all odds," Erin said in a statement.

According to Gerber's announcement, the judging panel absolutely loved Zane's cheerful attitude, infectious giggles and playful smile.

Meet the new Gerber Baby! See the moment the proud parents find out live on TODAY that their baby won the title. pic.twitter.com/Yj8p9OP9SD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2021

Zane was picked to be the new Gerby baby out of more than 90,000 photo submissions. He'll also serve as the company's first-ever "Chief Growing Officer" and receive a $25,000 cash prize and free Gerber products for up to a year.

Gerber first launched the photo search in 2010 for parents to see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. The contest celebrates babies and families from all backgrounds.