MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. — Well... our hopes are a slightly crushed.

Maggie Valley's Ghost Town in the Sky amusement park is back up for sale, meaning plans to revive it have unfortunately fallen to the wayside.

An online listing had it up for grabs for nearly $6 million.

Last May, a group of investors had hoped to revive the park by last spring, and while there remained a glimmer of hope that their plans would come to fruition -- the park remained a true ghost town fitting of its name.

The original Ghost Town in the Sky opened in 1961. It was an old-timey western town sitting on top of a mountain that was most easily reached by a chairlift, featuring entertainment like western gun fight shows and can can girls.

Financial woes forced the park to close. It briefly reopened in 2014, but closed a year later.

At its peak, Ghost Town brought in more than 400,000 visitors on an annual basis.