The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed a big baby Thursday after Umngani a 28-year-old elephant, gave birth to a healthy, 281-pound female calf—the biggest calf ever to be born at the Safari Park.

A newborn calf generally weighs 200 to 268 pounds at birth. While keepers were anticipating the birth—the average gestation period for African elephants is 649 days, or 22 months—it came a little earlier than they had expected.

“Knowing Umngani’s birth window was between Sept. 12 and Oct. 18, we had been placing her in a small area of the yard at night, separate from the rest of the herd,” said Curtis Lehman, animal care supervisor at the Safari Park. “She has given birth three other times, and those calves arrived late—so when we checked on her first thing this morning, we were surprised and thrilled to see her caring for her healthy newborn. Umngani is a great mom, and she and the baby are doing very well.”

Recorded by security cameras, Umngani gave birth without complications at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The calf, yet to be named, began nursing shortly after it was born.

In July the NC Zoo celebrated the birth of two Rhinos born less than two weeks apart.

