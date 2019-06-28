Gillette recalled some of its Venus "Simply3" disposable razors Thursday because misaligned blades could cause users to cut themselves.

The recall includes pink, purple and yellow razors that were sold as a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack or Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

About 87,000 units are included in the recall.

Anyone who purchased the products can return them for a replacement voucher.

Read more at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The lot numbers included in the recall are listed below:

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors

Lot numbers:

9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712