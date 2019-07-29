GILROY, Calif. — The grief-stricken grandmother of a 6-year-old boy killed during a mass shooting Sunday evening at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is remembering her grandson as a "loving boy."

Maribel Romero told ABC7 News that she rushed to a Santa Clara hospital after receiving a call that her grandson, Stephen Romero, was shot. Stephen was at the festival with his other grandmother when a gunman opened fire.

