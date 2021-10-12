Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

NEW YORK — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.
Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no morning show live spot or immediate celebrity celebrations.
The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat. The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t engaged much with the group this year. Critics have said it's too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual. Some would rather see the Globes be gone for good.
But the press association tried its best to keep its perch in awards season on Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), ”West Side Story" breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up"), Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar") and Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci").
The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical “Belfast.”
The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy “Don't Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson's ‘70s San Fernando Valley comedy “Licorice Pizza,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Joe Wright's “Cyrano.”
“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total.
Normally, such honors would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios, who would trumpet their triumphs on social media and in calls with reporters. On Monday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.
The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. “HFPA 2.0,” recently elected president Helen Hoehne has said. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.
“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.
All of that came after a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.
NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, has said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have still set a date of January 9 but haven’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.
Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see ads and TV commercials trumpeting a film’s Golden Globes nominations.
Full list of nominees for 2022 Golden Globe Awards
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BELFAST (Focus Features)
CODA (Apple TV+)
DUNE (Warner Bros.)
KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.)
THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
JESSICA CHASTAIN THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
OLIVIA COLMAN THE LOST DAUGHTER
NICOLE KIDMAN BEING THE RICARDOS
LADY GAGA HOUSE OF GUCCI
KRISTEN STEWART SPENCER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
MAHERSHALA ALI SWAN SONG
JAVIER BARDEM BEING THE RICARDOS
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH THE POWER OF THE DOG
WILL SMITH KING RICHARD
DENZEL WASHINGTON THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
CYRANO (MGM)
DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix)
LICORICE PIZZA (MGM)
TICK, TICK...BOOM! (Netflix)
WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARION COTILLARD ANNETTE
ALANA HAIM LICORICE PIZZA
JENNIFER LAWRENCE DON'T LOOK UP
EMMA STONE CRUELLA
RACHEL ZEGLER WEST SIDE STORY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
LEONARDO DICAPRIO DON'T LOOK UP
PETER DINKLAGE CYRANO
ANDREW GARFIELD TICK, TICK...BOOM!
COOPER HOFFMAN LICORICE PIZZA
ANTHONY RAMOS IN THE HEIGHTS
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
ENCANTO (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
FLEE (Neon / Participant)
LUCA (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MY SUNNY MAAD (Totem Films)
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON (Walt Disney Studios)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
COMPARTMENT NO. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)
DRIVE MY CAR (JAPAN) (Janus Films)
THE HAND OF GOD (ITALY) (Netflix)
A HERO (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)
PARALLEL MOTHERS (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
CAITRIONA BALFE BELFAST
ARIANA DEBOSE WEST SIDE STORY
KIRSTEN DUNST THE POWER OF THE DOG
AUNJANUE ELLIS KING RICHARD
RUTH NEGGA PASSING
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEN AFFLECK THE TENDER BAR
JAMIE DORNAN BELFAST
CIARÁN HINDS BELFAST
TROY KOTSUR CODA
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
KENNETH BRANAGH BELFAST
JANE CAMPION THE POWER OF THE DOG
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL THE LOST DAUGHTER
STEVEN SPIELBERG WEST SIDE STORY
DENIS VILLENEUVE DUNE
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON LICORICE PIZZA
KENNETH BRANAGH BELFAST
JANE CAMPION THE POWER OF THE DOG
ADAM MCKAY DON'T LOOK UP
AARON SORKIN BEING THE RICARDOS
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT THE FRENCH DISPATCH
GERMAINE FRANCO ENCANTO
JONNY GREENWOOD THE POWER OF THE DOG
ALBERTO IGLESIAS PARALLEL MOTHERS
HANS ZIMMER DUNE
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“BE ALIVE” — KING RICHARD
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“DOS ORUGUITAS” — ENCANTO
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“DOWN TO JOY” — BELFAST
Music by: Van Morrison
Lyrics by: Van Morrison
“HERE I AM (SINGING MY WAY HOME)” — RESPECT
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“NO TIME TO DIE” — NO TIME TO DIE
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
LUPIN NETFLIX
THE MORNING SHOW APPLE TV+
POSE FX
SQUID GAME NETFLIX
SUCCESSION HBO/HBO MAX
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
UZO ADUBA IN TREATMENT
JENNIFER ANISTON THE MORNING SHOW
CHRISTINE BARANSKI THE GOOD FIGHT
ELISABETH MOSS THE HANDMAID’S TALE
MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ POSE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BRIAN COX SUCCESSION
LEE JUNG-JAE SQUID GAME
BILLY PORTER POSE
JEREMY STRONG SUCCESSION
OMAR SY LUPIN
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
THE GREAT HULU
HACKS HBO/HBO MAX
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING HULU
RESERVATION DOGS FX
TED LASSO APPLE TV+
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
HANNAH EINBINDER HACKS
ELLE FANNING THE GREAT
ISSA RAE INSECURE
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS BLACK-ISH
JEAN SMART HACKS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANTHONY ANDERSON BLACK-ISH
NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT
STEVE MARTIN ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MARTIN SHORT ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
DOPESICK HULU
IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY FX
MAID NETFLIX
MARE OF EASTTOWN HBO/HBO MAX
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
JESSICA CHASTAIN SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
CYNTHIA ERIVO GENIUS: ARETHA
ELIZABETH OLSEN WANDAVISION
MARGARET QUALLEY MAID
KATE WINSLET MARE OF EASTTOWN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
PAUL BETTANY WANDAVISION
OSCAR ISAAC SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
MICHAEL KEATON DOPESICK
EWAN MCGREGOR HALSTON
TAHAR RAHIM THE SERPENT
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
JENNIFER COOLIDGE THE WHITE LOTUS
KAITLYN DEVER DOPESICK
ANDIE MACDOWELL MAID
SARAH SNOOK SUCCESSION
HANNAH WADDINGHAM TED LASSO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
BILLY CRUDUP THE MORNING SHOW
KIERAN CULKIN SUCCESSION
MARK DUPLASS THE MORNING SHOW
BRETT GOLDSTEIN TED LASSO
O YEONG-SU SQUID GAME