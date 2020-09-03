The Associated Press sent a news alert saying GOP Sen. Ted Cruz will be staying at home after shaking hands with a man who tested positive for coronavirus, Sunday evening.

The news agency reports the U.S. Senator will be staying home for a total of 2 weeks.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina identifies second case of coronavirus

Coronavirus presumed positive cases in South Carolina rise to 6

How you should consider washing your hands to combat coronavirus

Can't get your hands on hand sanitizer? Make your own

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775