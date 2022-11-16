Grand Rapids Police said "Eli," the K9 officer who was stabbed as he was confronting a suspect, is "in good spirits" and will be recovering at home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect earlier this week was released from the animal hospital Wednesday afternoon to a crowd of officers and police personnel rooting for him.

GRPD told 13 ON YOUR SIDE "Eli," a Belgian Malinois, is in good spirits and is headed home. He's been with the force for four years.

Eli will continue to recover at home with his partner, Officer Justin Kribs, and his family.

City officials say they're unsure when or if Eli will be physically and mentally able to return to service. If he is not, Eli will retire from the force and his ownership will transfer to Kribs, who will treat him as a beloved family pet.

“On behalf of Officer Kribs, the K9 Unit, and all the men and women of the Grand Rapids Police Department, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well wishes. We received hundreds of messages from the community, other law enforcement agencies, and K9 support organizations across the country,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “We are extremely grateful to the veterinarians and staff of the Animal Emergency Hospital for their expertise and care. With the severity of his injuries and the significant blood loss he experienced, it is truly a miracle they were able to save Eli.”

Eli lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries after police said he went after a suspect in a weekend standoff situation. He had at least one surgery and blood transfusions.

Grand Rapids Police said officers sent in Eli when they couldn't make direct communication with the suspect and tear gas didn't flush him out.

“It’s a difficult decision to send in a K9 knowing that harm may come to the dog, but when you have an armed suspect that is showing no signs of surrender, it can rapidly escalate into a use of deadly force,” Winstrom said.

“Choosing to use a police K9 is a less lethal way to gain control and bring a stand-off to a peaceful end. Eli is recovering, and we are hopeful he will soon be able to leave the hospital and continue to heal at home.”

The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree earlier this month was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges.

Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.

These charges stem from a weekend standoff that began as officers were pursuing a suspect accused of an assault.

Eli made contact with the suspect right away, who began stabbing him with a kitchen knife, police said. That was when officers were able to place him in custody.

"Whether or not Eli comes back to the police department to work," said Winstrom. "I'm just elated that he'll be able to go home to the handler's family and make a recovery, and at least go back and be able to be a dog, even if it's a retired police dog."

