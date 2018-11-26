How's this for a memorable holiday? A tiger shark named DeMott pinged off the coast of Melbourne a day before Thanksgiving, and great white shark Katharine pinged off the coast a day after — on Black Friday.

DeMott, an 11-foot, 5-inch tiger shark weighing 607 pounds, pinged at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, just off the coast of Melbourne and Palm Bay. Before that, the shark pinged at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 15 off the coast of Cocoa Beach. This month marks the first time the shark pinged in Brevard County waters.

Originally, DeMott was tagged June 8 in the Gulf Stream off Hilton Head, South Carolina, by shark advocacy group Ocearch. The shark gets its moniker from David DeMott, one of the four founders of SeaWorld in 1964.

DeMott's first ping occurred June 9.

Lovely being back in Florida! All you tiger sharks better watch out though...I'm not big on sharing.https://t.co/6n62I2PzDs — Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) November 26, 2018

Its larger, heavier Ocearch buddy Katharine actually pinged off the coast of Brevard twice on Black Friday.

The 14-foot, 2-inch great white shark pinged at 9:21 a.m. off the coast of Melbourne, then at 11:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, off the coast of Palm Bay. Before that, the 2,300-pound great white pinged Nov. 16 off the coast of Fernadina Beach, according to its colorful Ocearch track. For example, Katharine pinged off the coast of Brevard about 60 times in 2014 and 2015.

This isn't the first holiday for a shark to ping here.

Great white shark Savannah pinged off the coast of Cocoa Beach on Memorial Day weekend. Before that, the 8-footer pinged off Cape Canaveral on Jan. 1.

Ocearch tweeted about that visit on New Year's Day: "8ft 460lbs female white shark @SharkSavannah pings southbound off the Canaveral National Seashore!"

Fellow great white shark Miss Costa — also tagged by Ocearch — pinged off the coast of Melbourne and Titusville on Feb. 11, a few days before Valentine's Day.

For more information about these sharks and other animals tagged by Ocearch, visit ocearch.org.

