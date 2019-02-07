Growers Express has voluntarily recalled several of their fresh vegetable products, including packaged butternut squash, cauliflower and zucchini, for possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products were sold under numerous names to stores in states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maine, New York, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

Most of the affected products have a "Best If Used By" date of June 26 through June 29, 2019.

Green Giant Fresh

Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles

Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend

Butternut Diced

Butternut Cubed

Ramen Bowl

Zucchini Noodles

Trader Joe's

Butternut Squash Spirals

Zucchini Spirals

Growers Express

Butternut Peeled

Signature Farms

Cauliflower Crumbles

A full list of products recalled and the stores they were sold to can be found here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria can cause serious or even fatal infections with side-effects including a fever headache, nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women with a Listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or premature delivery.

Consumers who purchased any of the products are encouraged to throw the product away. Customers who want to contact Growers Express can do so here.