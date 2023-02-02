Groundhog Day 2023 | Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter!

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his home Thursday morning, and let the world know they can expect six more weeks of winter!

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning we can expect six more weeks of winter!

The ceremony will take place at Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. It is made possible by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office's Holi-stay PA. The event there — always Feb. 2 — dates back to 1887.

Phil's prediction is already decided in advance of the event though, by a group of people on a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2022 forecast called for six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he's certainly not the only one. There are two other high-profile “imposters,” as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club calls them, in the region.