ROME, Metropolitan City of Rome — ROME (AP) — Gucci has apologized for a wool sweater that resembled a "blackface" and said the item had been pulled from its online and physical stores.

In a statement Wednesday, Gucci said it was committed to diversity and considered it a "fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make."

The turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater covers the nose and includes a red cut-out for the mouth. It was ridiculed on social media as insensitive and racist, at a time when the U.S. is grappling with cases of old photos of politicians with their faces blackened.

In December, Prada said it was no longer selling a line of accessories that featured a character with brown skin and exaggerated red lips after complaints they resembled blackface.

This screenshot of a tweet shows a Gucci wool sweater that some said appeared to look like "blackface." Gucci announced Feb. 6, 2019, it would stop selling the sweater.

