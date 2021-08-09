At an average of 238,857 miles away, you'd have to travel to the moon and back more than six times to cover the distance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local H-E-B truck driver has a lot to celebrate after accomplishing a feat that very few drivers for the company have done.

As of Tuesday, Eric Orozco logged 3 million miles on the road driving for H-E-B. Little did he know, our cameras would be there to capture a special moment with a celebration when he pulled into the H-E-B distribution center on Agnes.

"Today we found out my husband just completed his 3 million miles," Socorro Orozco said at the celebration, surrounded by balloons and banners.

Eric jumped out of the truck to greet his wife and the crowd waiting to celebrate the milestone.

"I was surprised, really was surprised," Eric said.

Eric is only the 18th driver in the history of H-E-B to have ever reached this milestone and he drove every mile safely and without an accident.

"This is what our drivers do day in and day out, and sometimes we discount how challenging the winds can be- the rain, snow, ice, as we go and need our groceries at the store," Tony Cisneros, VP of Transportation Operations at H-E-B said.

Eric is a true professional behind the wheel, H-E-B officials said, and he is just one of the folks who make those all important deliveries in support of the company's supply chain.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.