NEW YORK — The head of Hallmark's media business is leaving the company after 11 years.
It comes just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing.
No reason was given for Bill Abbott's departure as CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, and no replacement was immediately named.
Hallmark Channel is known for family-friendly programming, particularly Christmas-themed movies.
In announcing Abbott's departure, parent company Hallmark Cards says the company must find new ways to grow given competition from other channels and streaming services.
RELATED: Hallmark's flip-flop on same-sex ads backfires
RELATED: Hallmark apologizes, says it looks to 'reinstate' gay wedding commercials