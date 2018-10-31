A Halloween costume is the ticket to freebies and discounts for kids of all ages.

Besides the candy for the young ones, Wednesday is one of the best days of the year for discounts. A costume isn't needed to score all the special treats.

Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, said the small business software provider analyzed more than 26,000 restaurants and in 2017, Halloween ranked in the bottom 15 percent of revenue days.

“If you’re not in the mood for parties or trick-or-treating, Halloween is a great day to go out to eat,” Plothow said. “It’s one of the slowest sales days of the year, with visits down about 20 percent, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting a table at your favorite local haunt.”

And there's another freebie Thursday, the day after Halloween. Thanks to Mookie Betts from the Red Sox stealing a base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos from 2 to 6 p.m.

Free for all

No purchase is required for these deals available at participating locations and while supplies last.

BurgerFi: Wear a costume to participating locations Wednesday and get a free small custard or small fries. One freebie per guest and no substitutions. In-store orders only and no purchase is necessary.

DavidsTea: Visit your local store wearing a costume Wednesday and get a free Tea of the Day.

Insomnia Cookies: Visit one of the chain's more than 100 locations wearing a costume on Halloween and get a free traditional cookie. A Facebook post says “‪determination of whether a ‘costume’ qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of insomnia cookies personnel.”

Jeremiah's Ice: Wear a costume to get a free small menu item from 6 p.m. to close Halloween. For a chance to win gift cards, enter Jeremiah’s Coolest Costume Contest at www.jeremiahsice.com/costumes.

Krispy Kreme: Wear a costume to participating locations on Halloween and get a free doughnut of your choice. The chain also has several Halloween special doughnuts including the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut, Monster Batter Doughnut and Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut.

Main Event Entertainment: Come dressed in costume and receive a free $10 arcade game play card. Locations also will have costume contest and other treats. Learn more about what local centers are doing at www.mainevent.com.

Kids' deals and freebies

Applebee's: Kids eat free at select locations across the country. Check with your closest location.

Bass Pro Shops: The mega outdoor store has its annual Great Pumpkin Celebrationwith free kids' activities and photos for Halloween. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and on Wednesday it's from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with trick-or-treating starting at 5 p.m. and a costume parade at 6 p.m. Hours and participation may vary by location. Costume parade participants also get a freebie while supplies last. Learn more and find a full schedule of events at www.basspro.com/halloween.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Kids in costume eat free Wednesday with the purchase of an adult meal at participating locations. One free kids meal per adult entrée purchase.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée. Limit one free kid’s meal per table. Learn more at www.bubbagump.com.

Burgerim: Kids dine for 99 cents with the purchase of a regular menu-priced meal on Halloween.

Captain D's: This Halloween deal runs through Nov. 6. With the purchase of an adult meal and a coupon that will be posted on social media, get a kids meal for $1.99.

Chuck E. Cheese's: October is Chucktober and kids who wear a Halloween costume any day of the month get 50 free tickets. Sign up for the More Cheese Rewards program at www.chuckecheese.com/rewards for other discounts and rewards.

Cicis: Kids wearing costumes get a free kid’s buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and regular size drink on Halloween. Limit one child meal per adult purchase.

Cotton Patch Café: Kids in costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween.

Country Buffet: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free from 4 p.m. to closing Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

Furr's Fresh Buffet: Kids 12 years old and younger in costume eat free from 4 p.m. to closing Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

HomeTown Buffet: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free all-day Halloween. One child per regular-priced paying adult or senior.

IHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at participating restaurants, children 12 years old and younger get a free Scary Face Pancake, which is a plain pancake they can decorate with strawberries, whipped cream, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Get a free kids meal with purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween with a coupon posted at www.joescrabshack.com/halloween. Not valid with any other discount and dine-in only.

Logan’s Roadhouse: At participating locations, kids eat free all-day Wednesday and there’s a costume contest from 7 to 9 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli: Kids in costume Wednesday get a free meal from the newly updated kid’s menu with the purchase of a full-price adult meal. Up to two kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Mimi’s Cafe: Kids eat free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

MOD Pizza: Kids 12 years old and younger in costume get a free mini pizza with an adult purchase of a MOD-size pizza or salad. Valid on in-store orders only. Limit one per customer.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Kids 10 years old and younger eat free with purchase of an adult entrée on Halloween. One free kids meal for every adult meal purchased. Kids also eat free Sunday.

Old Country Buffet: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free from 4 p.m. to closing Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

Rainforest Café: Kids in costume get a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult’s meal Wednesday. Show coupon on the Rainforest website to get this deal.

Ruby’s Diner: Through Halloween, kids get a free kids meal with purchase of one adult entrée when they dine-in at participating locations from 4 p.m. to close.

Ryan's: Kids 11 years old and younger in costume eat free from 4 p.m. to closing Halloween with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Up to two kids meals per regular adult or senior meal.

Sizzler: Through Halloween, kids dressed in their Halloween costume get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée and beverage purchase. One free kid’s meal per adult entrée and beverage purchase.

Sonny's BBQ: Get one free kids meal per adult entrée purchase on Halloween at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Through Halloween, kids in costume eat free from the kids menu with an adult entree purchase. Plus, every child receives a bag of goodies, while supplies last. Limit one free kids meal per adult entrée purchase.

TooJay's: Through Sunday, kids 12 years old and younger eat free from the kids' menu with purchase of one adult entrée and a coupon.

Halloween specials

​​​​7-Eleven: With the convenience store chain’s 7Reward mobile app, get a free pizza when you buy one from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Baskin-Robbins: Get any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Wednesday at participating locations. Also this month, the chain’s lineup includes the Fang-Tastic Monster Cake, Flavor of the Month Trick Oreo Treat and seasonal flavors Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Praline Cheesecake and Banana Nut.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Halloween, the chain's Pizookie dessert will be $3 each, which is more than half off the regular price. No minimum purchase is required. New members of the chain's rewards program also get a coupon for a free Pizookie for signing up www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Burger King: Through Thursday, the chain has a special Halloween sandwich, the Nightmare King.

Cheesecake Factory: From Monday through Wednesday, place a $30 or more Cheesecake Factory delivery order through DoorDash and get a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with promo code TREATORTREAT.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close Halloween, it's Boorito time. Go to any participating Chipotle in costume and you'll get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4. Or get the same deal with online and app orders for pickup and delivery with code BOORITO. Chipotle also will hold an Instagram costume contest on Halloween where one winner will get a year of free burritos. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/boorito.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Get $5 off a Family Pack Wednesday and find other coupons at www.dickeys.com/promos/current-deals.

Dunkin': Enter Dunkin’s contest by dressing up in a Dunkin'-inspired costume and posting a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest for a chance to win a $1,000 and a year's supply of Dunkin' coffee. Plus, check out the special Halloween doughnuts.

Freebirds World Burrito: With the purchase of a Monster-size burrito or larger on Halloween, the chain is giving away free bottles of its house made Death Sauce.

McDonald's: Halloween is the last day of McDonald’s “Trick. Treat. Win!” game. Enter for a chance to win free food and other prizes. Learn more at www.tricktreatwin.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: A special three-course menu will be available Tuesday and Wednesday for $36.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza: The chain has take-and-bake pizzas at participating locations, featuring either a Jack-o-Lantern or Frankenstein shape available through Sunday.

Papa John's: The chain has several Halloween specials through Wednesday including a Jack-o'-Lantern pizza. Find the deals and options at www.papajohns.com.

Papa Murphy's: Through Halloween, participating locations have Jack-O-Lantern pizzas.

P.F. Chang's: Get 20 percent takeout and catering orders through Halloween with promo code 20TOGO.

Quiznos: Get free classic tots with purchase of an 8-inch sub on Halloween.

Red Robin: Get 20 percent off to-go orders at participating locations with promo code YUMMM20 Wednesday. Also at some location, kids eat free Wednesdays when dining in.

Smoothie King: Through Wednesday, text TRICK to 91681 to get a coupon for a free pumpkin smoothie with the purchase of any smoothie.

Sonic Drive-In: Get 50-cent corn dogs Wednesday at participating locations while supplies last.

Starbucks: The coffee giant's Halloween-themed drink, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, is now available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. Also there are Mummy Cake Pops.

Urban Bricks Pizza: On Tuesday and Wednesday, customers in costume get buy-one-get-one free meals.

Wendy’s: Buy Boo! Books for five free Jr. Frosty coupons for $1. The coupons can be redeemed for chocolate or vanilla Frostys Nov. 1 through Jan. 31. Proceeds from the books are donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Learn more at www.wendys.com/adoption.

White Castle: Get six Bacon Cheese Sliders for $6.99 or $6 in the Nashville area or grab a $3 Bacon Threesome.

More deals: Local restaurants and smaller chains will also offer Halloween specials. Check social media accounts for deal announcements. Plus, find more October deals here.

Contests

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Play the chain’s Halloween Hangman game online at www.penn-station.com/hangman18 for a chance to win buy-one-get-one free subs.

Adults only

These drink specials are available for a limited time.

Applebee’s: The October Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Dollar Zombie, an electric-blue-colored drink topped with a gummy brain for $1.

Bahama Breeze: The restaurant has the Zombie drink for Halloween, which is a combination of Bacardi Black and Barbancourt Rums with Peach Schnapps.

Bar Louie: Through Halloween, the chain will sell Vampire’s Essence for $8, which includes Monin Pomegranate, Pama, Deep Eddy Vodka, sour mix, Monin Pure Cane, Sprite and a syringe on top.

Bonefish Grill: On Wednesday, Bonefish has a $6 Pumpkin Spice Martini made with vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, RumChata and pumpkin puree along with a deal on its Bang Bang Shrimp.

Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it's made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.

