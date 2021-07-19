Halsey welcomes first child, shares family photo

Ender Ridley Aydin was born July 14, Halsey said on Instagram.

Halsey is a mom. The singer shared the news via Instagram Monday, announcing that she and her boyfriend, writer and producer Alev Aydin, had welcomed the child, the first for Halsey.

According to the post, Ender Ridley Aydin was born on July 14. The 26-year-old "Bad at Love" singer captioned the photo slideshow showing her, baby and father with, "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love,"

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in January, with a set of maternity photos captioned simply, "Surprise!"