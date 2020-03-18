LONDON, UK — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are encouraging people to show “empathy and kindness” in the face of the pandemic.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a statement, saying "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

It was one of several developments as the globe tackles the coronavirus. The post was made just days after the couple made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey.

The couple joined Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain's royal family on Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.

It was expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. The couple will officially begin their new life on March 31.

The Instagram post also said the pair will be sharing information and resources to help the public navigate the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

"In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up," the post said. "We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."

The coronavirus, COVID-19, has infected more than 207,000 people and killed more than 8,200. More than 82,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.

