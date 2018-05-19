People from all across the world tuned in Saturday for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now the newlyweds will get a chance to celebrate with some cake and a much smaller crowd at two separate receptions.

The queen is hosting the first reception for the couple, who are now formally known as Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and His Royal Highness Harry, Duke of Sussex.

At the queen's luncheon reception guests will be served a selection of canapés and bowl food.

The 600 or so guests will also get to enjoy a wedding cake that features "elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple," according to Kensington Palace.

The cake was designed by Claire Ptak, an American pastry chef who is based in London. and also includes a filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream.

The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses.

Prince Charles will be hosting a second reception for the newlyweds at Frogmore House later in the evening.

