Opening statements and the first witness testimony are expected Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial.

The once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer faces the possibility of life in prison if he's convicted.

Though dozens of women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, his New York trial involves two of the allegations. Prosecutors say he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers say any encounters were consensual. They point to emails they say show Weinstein and some of his accusers were in consenting relationships.

