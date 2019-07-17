LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A family who found a wedding ring while at Longboat Key wants to reunite it with its owner.

Rachel Stwan posted photos of the ring on her Facebook page. She says the ring has an engraving only the owner would know, so she's using that to identify who it belongs to.

She said she and her family were picking up trash on the beach when her mother-in-law found the ring.

They pick up trash often because it bothers them to see a littered beach, but this is the first time they've found something valuable like this.

If you know who the owner of the ring is, you can get in touch with Stwan via her Facebook page.