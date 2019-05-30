WASHINGTON -- The Bethesda man who died after setting himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House Wednesday afternoon was reported missing by his family just hours before.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Arnav Gupta was reported missing. He was last seen by family when he left his home on Cindy Lane. Police were concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare.

Three hours later, the Secret Secret Service and the United States Park Police were called to 15th and Constitution Avenue for a report of a person on fire.

Officials extinguished the fire and Gupta was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He died from his injuries later that evening.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.

