A fun night of watching the Fourth of July fireworks turned into 90 minutes of angst for an Indiana family. That's because their child fell into a well pipe leftover from an industrial operation that had been on that property.

“When they arrived it was discovered that it was a 30-feet drop straight down,” said District Chief second shift Mark Mastison. “It’s an old water well for one of the businesses in the area. It was too small for anyone to go down. The Evansville Fire Department’s Rope Rescue team was called in to assist with the rescue. Mastison says, several from the department were working together to try and find a way to pull the child up safely.

“We had the trucks all working on plans and finally came up with a plan to have a swing set seat and sled it down and got it underneath him,” Mastison said. “They wedged it to where it brought him up and we brought him up about six inches at a time.” According to Mastison, a key part of the rescue was continuing to talk with the boy.

“He wanted his mom and dad, of course,” said Mastison. “As we were bringing him up, he was talking, he was crying some but he was very happy, once he got to his mom and dad.”

Once rescued, the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation. “His condition was good,” Mastison said. “They took him to the hospital for evaluation because, being underground for that amount of time, you never know what kind of gases are down there.

“He was in very good shape. He was very helpful. Mom and dad were helpful. Mastison credits the child’s parents for staying calm and providing a calming voice to the child while rescue workers moved quickly to pull the boy to safety.

“When you’re dealing with children, you always try and keep someone that makes them comfortable,” said Mastison. “When they’re talking with us, they don’t always feel comfortable.