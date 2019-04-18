The website No Heat Stroke tracks the unfortunate number of deaths related to kids left in cars. Last year 51 kids died after being left in a car — one of which was in south Sacramento.

This month, two children have died in Florida, the only two this year. Recently, heat has become the No. 1 vehicle-related killer of kids, taking over backover deaths, which is when a child is hit by a car that is backing up.

Heat-related deaths are a major problem that happens on a constant basis. One thing that is also consistent is that the majority of deaths occur with the outside temperature is less than 100 degrees.

No Heat Stroke

One hundred degrees or hotter is often the temperature range people refer to as "hot," but many of these deaths are occurring on what most people would call a "warm" day with temps in the 70s to the low 90s.

MORE FROM ROB CARLMARK:

The two Florida deaths this year were on relatively mild days in the upper 70s and low 80s. In 2018, there were no deaths when it was 100 or hotter.

No Heat Stroke

Two things may contribute to this lower temperature threshold for danger for kids. The first is the greenhouse effect with a closed car. Hot air outside the car will continue to rise in a closed car. Metal and glass are good conductors of heat, and the heat generated in the car can't escape and the temperature rises.

Opening windows has been proven to not be enough to counter this effect and can still be very dangerous.

Another factor is the perception of heat. When meteorologists forecast a "hot" day, you can feel it and know its impacts. You can see it all around you, and heat is top of mind because it's affecting the adult and the driver of the car.

Heat is delayed on a "warm" day however and can lull parents into forgetting about how hot a vehicle can get in the sun. Awareness of kid deaths in cars is very important in the early warm days of Spring because that's when it can be most dangerous.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Rob Carlmark.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Extra Shot — New app designed to prevent hot car deaths