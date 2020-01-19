HONOLULU — Honolulu police say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside was burning.

At some point during the incident, the home the shooter was suspected to be in caught on fire and was quickly engulfed. The blaze has since spread to neighboring homes and a police car.

The fire stretched to at least two neighboring homes and the parked HPD vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed roads nearby and have asked the public to avoid the area as the suspect has not been located.

Gunshots can be heard and flames can be seen as police officers respond in this raw footage the newspaper posted.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

Diamond Head or Lē‘ahi is a volcanic tuff cone on the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu that sits near the eastern edge of Waikiki’s coastline. The crater was formed about 300,000 years ago during an explosive eruption, according to the State Parks Division.

The division also says that it's Hawaii’s most recognized landmark, known for hiking, its coastal views and military history. Diamond Head State Monument encompasses nearly 500 acres, including the interior and outer slopes of the crater.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.