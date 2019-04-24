SUMTER, S.C. — On Friday, a 3-year-old was inside of his Sumter County home when he was injured by a tree falling on the home.

The toddler's family said storms roll through their area all the time, but they never expected anything like this to happen to them.

"He's adorable, fun loving. Oh he’ll sit on your lap and love you and kiss you," said Fran Smith, the toddler's grandmother.

The aunt and great-grandmother of 3-year-old Alex Sheptock are still in shock that a tree caused enough damage to put him in the hospital with serious injuries, and destroy a home.

"When the tree first fell he was crying and alert, then got quiet," said Yvonne Smith-Harris, his aunt. "We don’t know how long he didn’t have oxygen to the brain. That’s where the brain injury comes in, only time will tell.”

Harris said Alex, his sister Cadence and their dad were all inside their home when the tree fell.

"It hit the middle of the house and split the whole house," Harris said. "And it caused a lot of damage.”

She said the tree fell on the toddlers sister too, but she managed to go get help.

"Alex was pinned, Cadence got out and ran to a neighbor," Harris said. "She ran down to the neighbors and called 911.”

EMS officials said they had to cut the roof and tree to get Alex out.

"I’m very surprised he survived. When we went and looked at the damage, I’m very surprised," Harris said. "The couch did catch some of it too. If it hadn’t been there and he was just sitting on the floor it probably would have been a worse outcome. Let’s just hope for a miracle that this little baby is going to be up running around fussing at us again.”

Alex’s family created a Go Fund Me account, but is also asking for support and prayers from the community as Alex remains in critical condition.