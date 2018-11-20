A hot Cheetos turkey recipe is stirring up more controversy than politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Reynolds Kitchens, the foil company's cooking website, posted a recipe that called for crushing up hot Cheetos and coating a well buttered or oiled turkey with it.
This seemingly harmless Thanksgiving recipe disrupted the ebb and flow of Twitter. While some hot Cheetos enthusiasts were delighted about the union of the flaming chips and a Thanksgiving staple, others were not so welcoming.
"The devil is REAL," tweeted Jemele Hill who was particularly upset.
Others were more excited about the idea of a turkey covered in greatness and hoped someone would bless them with this meal.
Some people were just simply unfazed by a hot Cheetos turkey and decided not to judge those who chose to partake in what some jokingly called a "human rights violation."
Will you be trying a flaming chip encrusted bird this Thanksgiving holiday?
See the rest of the hot Cheetos turkey saga unfold below.