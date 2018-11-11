With major wildfires still roaring out of control in California, organizations are stepping forward to help — but they need your help, too.

Hundreds of houses, from the celebrity mansions of Malibu to the mobile homes of seniors in the suburbs, burned in wildfires that stretched across more than 100 square miles of Southern California. On Saturday, some 250,000 homes were under evacuation orders across the region.

Here's how you can help:

Donate funds

AT&T and the American Red Cross are partnering to help. You can choose to donate to "California Wildfires" or other causes at https://rdcrss.org/2OB0WIy, or by texting "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999.

The United Way has set up a relief fund for victims. Click here to donate.

The North Valley Community Foundation is accepting financial donations to help fund services for victims. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2T1cZT1.

The Salvation Army is also taking financial donations. There are a few ways you can donate: Go to gosalarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). You can also mail donations to: The Salvation Army , PO Box 348000, Sacramento, CA 95834. Make sure to specify that you want your donation to go to Camp Fire aid.

The LA Fire Department Foundation is accepting donations to support its firefighters. On Friday, the organization tweeted that it was raising money for hydration backpacks. Click here to donate.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: @LAFDFoundation needs your help. We’re requesting donations at https://t.co/1G3X567piv to provide hydration backpacks for @LAFD firefighters working tirelessly to contain the fires across Southern California. Any amount of money you can spare makes a difference. https://t.co/FOsQZBBO68 — LAFD Foundation (@LAFDFoundation) November 10, 2018

The Humane Society of Ventura County, which has been affected by the Hill and Woolsey Fires, is accepting donations. Visit their website here to donate with a credit card. You can also purchase needed supplies for the shelter using Amazon Wish List.

The non-profit Baby2Baby said it was working to get items like diapers and other essentials to children affected by the fires. You can help by purchasing items off of its registry.

Baby2Baby is working to get high-need items to children affected by the ongoing Camp Fire, Hill Fire & Woolsey Fire in CA. Help us put diapers, wipes & other essentials into the hands of families who have lost everything by purchasing from our registry: https://t.co/5K3MAojnnz pic.twitter.com/yoPEofW2WD — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) November 9, 2018

Open your home through Airbnb

If you have a home in California you're willing to list for evacuees free through Airbnb, go to: https://bit.ly/2z0KH2t.

Contributing: Associated Press, Redding Record Searchlight,

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA